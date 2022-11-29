Phoenix Suns Announce A Big Promotion

The Phoenix Suns went ten straight seasons without making the NBA Playoffs from 2011-20.

However, in each of the last two seasons, they have been one of the premier teams in the NBA.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the league during the regular season.

They went 64-18, which was the best record the franchise has ever had.

James Jones was promoted to General Manager in 2019, so he has been a big part of the roster construction that has propelled them into being one of the elite teams in the NBA.

On Monday, the Suns announced that he has been promoted to Head of Basketball Operations (in addition to being General Manager).

Via the Suns: "The Phoenix Suns today announced the promotion of James Jones to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. Jones, who played for the team from 2005-07, was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as vice president of basketball operations in 2017."

The Suns are currently the first seed in the Western Conference with a 13-6 record in their first 19 games of the season.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and will play the Sacramento Kings on the road in California on Monday night.

In seven games played on the road, they have struggled with a 2-5 record.

However, at home, they have been sensational, with an 11-1 record in 12 games hosted in Arizona.