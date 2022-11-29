Skip to main content

Phoenix Suns Announce A Big Promotion

The Phoenix Suns made a big announcement about James Jones.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns went ten straight seasons without making the NBA Playoffs from 2011-20.

However, in each of the last two seasons, they have been one of the premier teams in the NBA.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the league during the regular season.

They went 64-18, which was the best record the franchise has ever had. 

James Jones was promoted to General Manager in 2019, so he has been a big part of the roster construction that has propelled them into being one of the elite teams in the NBA. 

On Monday, the Suns announced that he has been promoted to Head of Basketball Operations (in addition to being General Manager). 

Via the Suns: "The Phoenix Suns today announced the promotion of James Jones to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. Jones, who played for the team from 2005-07, was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as vice president of basketball operations in 2017."

The Suns are currently the first seed in the Western Conference with a 13-6 record in their first 19 games of the season.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and will play the Sacramento Kings on the road in California on Monday night.

In seven games played on the road, they have struggled with a 2-5 record. 

However, at home, they have been sensational, with an 11-1 record in 12 games hosted in Arizona.

USATSI_13442716_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Announce A Big Promotion

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18133273_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Updated Injury Status For Thunder-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18123336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres
News

Magic And Nets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18040837_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16226521_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And 76ers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18423670_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13782337_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pascal Siakam's Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396001_168388303_lowres
News

The Rudy Gobert Experiment: Did Minnesota Make A Major Mistake?

By Brett Siegel