Pistons Reportedly Signing Former Pacers Player

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons signed former Indiana Pacers player Keifer Sykes.
The NBA season is just over a month away, and training camps around the league will begin later this month.

Therefore, teams are filling out their rosters, and there will likely be an abundance of movement over the next few weeks.

The Detroit Pistons will play their first preseason game on October 4 (on the road against the New York Knicks) and their first regular season game on October 19 (at home against the Orlando Magic).

On Wednesday night, James Edwards III of The Athletic reports that the Pistons are signing Keifer Sykes to an Exhibit 10 contract (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Sykes spent last season (his rookie year) playing for the Indiana Pacers. 

Edwards III tweeted: "Sources: The Pistons have signed Keifer Sykes to an Exhibit 10 deal. Sykes played with the Pacers last season."

The 28-year-old played in 32 games for the Pacers and averaged 5.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

He also played in 13 Showcase Cup games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (the Pacers G League affiliate) and averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest. 

Since it's an Exhibit 10 deal, there is a strong chance he will not make the opening night roster.

That being said, he will be able to show what he can do during training camp and (or) the preseason.

Last season, both the Pacers and Pistons missed the NBA Playoffs.

The Pacers (25-57) were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons (23-59) were the 14th seed. 

By Ben Stinar
