Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

The Detroit Pistons are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pistons against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pistons come into the game as the second worst team in the NBA with a 7-28 record in 35 games this season.

The only team that they have a better record than is the Orlando Magic, who are 7-31 record.

In the NBA Draft they had the first overall pick, and selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.

Clearly, they are still far from playoff contention.

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 19-19 record.

