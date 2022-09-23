Skip to main content
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Five-Year Veteran To Training Camp Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Wesley Iwundu to a training camp deal. Iwundu has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in his five-year NBA career.

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed five-year NBA veteran Wesley Iwundu to a training camp deal, the team announced on Friday.

Iwundu, 27, was drafted 33rd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, where he spent the first three seasons of his career. He has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

In five total seasons, Iwundu has appeared in 226 career games, starting in 51 total games. He has averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 16.9 minutes per game over the course of his career.

Most recently, Wesley Iwundu played in three games for the Hawks during the 2021-22 season and he played in a total of 14 games with the Cleveland Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers G League affiliates. In the G League, Iwundu averaged 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in about 24.7 minutes per game.

While the terms of his deal were not released by the Trail Blazers, Iwundu has signed a training camp deal with the team, allowing him to compete for their open two-way roster spot heading into the 2022-23 season.

Portland currently has 14 players with guaranteed contracts for the upcoming season, so it is possible that Iwundu could compete for the 15th and final roster spot as well.

Wesley Iwundu joins Devontae Cacok, Olivier Saar, Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden as others who have signed training camp deals with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason. 

The Portland Trail Blazers will begin the 2022-23 season on the road on October 19 as they take on the Sacramento Kings. 

