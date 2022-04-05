Skip to main content
Potential Top Pick Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

Potential Top Pick Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

Auburn’s Jabari Smith, one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class, has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft set to take place in June.

Auburn’s Jabari Smith, one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class, has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft set to take place in June.

After one season with the Auburn Tigers, former five-star recruit Jabari Smith Jr. has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and is expected to be one of the first names called on draft night this upcoming summer.

Across the nation, Smith ranks at the top of many draft boards and could very well end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

At Auburn this season, Jabari Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 42.9% from the floor, 42.0% from three-point range. 

Playing in all 34 games for the Tigers, Smith was named the 2021-22 SEC Player of the Year and was not only named to the All-SEC and All-SEC Freshman Teams, but he was also selected as a Consensus All-American.

Standing about 6’10”, Jabari Smith will likely be utilized as a stretch four in the NBA and really fits the profile of being a type of “positionless” player due to his athleticism and ability to guard multiple positions defensively.

As of right now, the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets all have the best odds at potentially receiving the top pick in this year’s draft, all of which could have a need for Jabari Smith.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren are also possible options for teams to consider with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, but Jabari Smith is not expected to fall past third overall.

  • What Is Next For John Wall Entering The Offseason? Once a multi-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards, John Wall now enters the offseason with the Houston Rockets viewed as an injury-prone veteran with no direction as to what the future holds for him in the NBA. CLICK HERE.
  • Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Fined For Officiating Comments: The Cavaliers suffered a 112-108 loss on Sunday to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, resulting in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff having some choice words on the officiating. CLICK HERE.

Tags
terms:
Houston RocketsOrlando MagicNBAJabari SmithNba DraftAuburnDetroit Pistons

USATSI_17940001_168388303_lowres
News

Potential Top Pick Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel15 seconds ago
USATSI_17992937_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet About Stephen A. Smith

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Warriors Post Old Clip Of Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17283999_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17608486_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Wizards-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17909847_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago