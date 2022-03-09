Skip to main content
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Kings

Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters after the New York Knicks defeated the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in California.

The New York Knicks picked up their second straight win when they defeated the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in California by a score of 131-115.    

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos. 

Prior to beating the Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers in back-to-back games, the Knicks had been on a seven-game losing streak.    

They are now 27-38 on the season in the 65 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Currently, they are 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in tournament spot.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

