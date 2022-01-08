Rajon Rondo's Official Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Rajon Rondo will make his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland.
The Cleveland Cavaliers recently made a trade to acquire two-time NBA Champion Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers that was a three-team deal, which also included the New York Knicks.
Rondo will make his debut for the Cavs on Friday evening in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers (see tweet below from the Cavs).
The Cavs are 21-17 in 38 games this season, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have not been to the playoffs for the last three seasons since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.
After James left for the Los Angeles Lakers, they have not been to the playoffs since.
As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the game with a 14-23 record and are the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
