    January 4, 2022
    Rajon Rondo's Status For Grizzlies-Cavs Game

    Rajon Rondo has been ruled out for the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. Rondo was just sent to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade between the Cavs, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Ohio on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without their newly acquired point guard Rajon Rondo.

    Rondo has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    After starting out the season on the Los Angeles Lakers, Rondo was sent to the Cavs in a three-team trade on Monday. 

    The details of the trade between the Cavs, Lakers and Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.  

    Rondo is a two-time NBA Champion and four-time All-Star, and after starting point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL, he is a replacement that clearly made sense. 

