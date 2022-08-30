Skip to main content
Remember When The New York Knicks Made This $72 Million Mistake?

Remember When The New York Knicks Made This $72 Million Mistake?

In the summer of 2016, Joakim Noah left the Chicago Bulls to sign a $72 million deal with the New York Knicks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On August 30, the 2023 NBA season remains less than 50 days away, and while most of the rosters are nearly full there are still plenty of good free agents available. 

It's always fun to look back at previous seasons, and see the good deals teams made, and of course the very bad deals that teams made.  

Free agency can be kind of like the NBA Draft in the way that it is a crapshoot. 

Sure, there are some players that are obviously going to be worth a top-pick or a max contract, but there is also a lot of cases where teams are making a gamble. 

In the summer of 2016, NBA teams had tons of extra cap space, and it's safe to say a lot of teams did not make smart decisions with that money. 

One team that did not make the right judgement was the New York Knicks. 

They had been coming off a 32-50 season, but they still had Carmelo Anthony on the roster (who was still considered a superstar). 

The team went out and signed one of the best winning players of the time in Joakim Noah. 

The deal was for four-years, $72 million. 

Noah was coming off two down seasons, but prior to that he had been an All-Star two times in a row and helped the Chicago Bulls be one of the elite teams in the entire NBA. 

With the Knicks, he did not have the same success.

Or any success. 

The former Florida star played in just 53 games for the franchise over two seasons and averaged 4.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. 

They did not make the NBA Playoffs in either season that he played for the team. 

In 2018, they released him with multiple years left on his contract.

For the last three seasons, they had been paying him over $6 million per season.

He is now finally off the books for next season. 

USATSI_9853028_168388303_lowres
News

Remember When The New York Knicks Made This $72 Million Mistake?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16839782_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Markieff Morris To Provide Much-Needed Depth For Brooklyn Nets

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17980035_168388303_lowres (2)
News

What RJ Barrett's New Extension Means For Knicks Pursuit Of Donovan Mitchell

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17458885_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Revamps Health And Safety Protocols For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_14053412_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Player Averaged The Most Assists Per Game Last Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17994097_168388303_lowres
News

This Player Has Somehow Never Made The NBA All-Star Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18513470_168388303_lowres (1)
News

This Player Played The Most Minutes In The NBA Last Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17781430_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Donovan Mitchell's Twitter Bio Is Making Fans Go Crazy

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17122381_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar