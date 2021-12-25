RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

The New York Knicks will have RJ Barrett available and in the starting lineup when they host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Christmas Day.

The 2019 third overall pick had been on the injury report due to conditioning (he's just getting out of health and safety protocols).

The full lineup for the Knicks (with Barrett in it) can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

They will go with Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

The Knicks come into the game with a 14-18 record in 32 games this season, and just a 3-7 record in their last ten games of the season.

As for the Hawks, they are 15-16 in 31 games this season.

