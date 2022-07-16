Massive News About Russell Westbrook Just Got Reported

On Friday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported some intriguing news about Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

Woj: "After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN"

Westbrook was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder), and had been with Foucher for his entire career.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Thunder in addition to the Lakers this past season.

His first season with the Lakers did not go well, because they went 33-49 and finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

He also shot less than 30% from the three-point range and 44.4% from the field.

In the right situation, the 33-year-old could still be an All-Star caliber player, and he is durable (playing in 78 out of the 82 games the Lakers played).

Wojnarowski also shared a statement from Foucher to ESPN:

"I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history. I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell's behalf -- culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

"Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell -- and each time, a new organization embraced his arrival. We did it together with grace and class.

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."