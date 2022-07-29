Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook Sent Out 4 Tweets On Friday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook sent out four tweets on Friday. The nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook sent out four tweets. 

The first tweet was a photo of a Bloomberg article about him and he wrote: "Hyped to finally introduce our latest venture, RW Digital! Our platform offers brands top tier programmatic solutions to more effectively reach multicultural audiences while amplifying minority owned and operated publishers on a global scale. A big thank you to our partners."

The second tweet was a link to the Bloomberg article he posted a photo of in the first tweet:

In The third tweet he quote tweeted the Bloomberg article: 

In the fourth tweet he posted another link to a Yahoo! story about his new venture: 

Westbrook just finished his first season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games. 

However, the team was just 33-49 on the year, and they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

The nine-time NBA All-Star opted into the final year of his contract that will pay him $47.1 million next season. 

He will be a free agent in the summer of 2023. 

In addition to the Lakers, he has also played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder.  

He spent the first 11 years of his career with Oklahoma City, and won the NBA MVP Award during the 2017 season.

In 2012, they made the NBA Finals but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat. 

