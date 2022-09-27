Russell Westbrook's Viral Quote At Media Day

On Monday, teams around the NBA held media day, which gave reporters a chance to ask players questions for the first time since their exit interviews.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a very noisy offseason, and there were a lot of rumors about Russell Westbrook's future with the organization.

When he met with the media, he was asked if he felt wanted by the Lakers.

"Whether they want me here or not doesn't really matter, honestly," Westbrook said. "My job is to be a professional, show up to work like I've always done thus far. Do my job the best the way I know how to, and that's it. We all have jobs that sometimes people at our jobs don't like us or don't want us there, as you guys probably can attest to any other job across the world. As a professional and as a working man, I have to do my job and do it the best way. I know how to be able to support and take care of my family, and that's what I will do."

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 regular season games last season.

However, the team went just 33-49 and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19th when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.