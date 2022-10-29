BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Waive Recent First-Round Pick

Joshua Primo, the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced on Friday night.

A young, rising talent on their roster, it is unknown as to why the Spurs decided to waive Primo, but Spurs CEO RC Buford released the following statement on the organization's behalf:

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.” - RC Buford, Spurs Spurs & Entertainment CEO

The Spurs organization, including front-office executives, coaching staff and players, will have no additional comments to share at this time on why the organization has decided to let their first-round pick from a year ago go.

Primo, 19, was the youngest player selected in the 2021 NBA Draft and was a young talent that the Spurs viewed as a member of their future core. His development on the floor had been very noticeable from his rookie season to this season, which is why this move by the team is extremely puzzling.

In 54 total games with the Spurs, Primo averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the floor and 30.2 percent from three-point range.

Just two weeks ago, San Antonio elected to exercise the third-year and fourth-year team options on Primo’s contract, keeping him under contract through the 2024-25 season.

Now, the Spurs will have to absorb $4.1 million this season and $4.3 million next season as a result of waiving Josh Primo unless he is claimed off of waivers by another team.

This is a complete shock to many around the league and there are no further details at this time as to why the team has decided to move on from the young guard.

