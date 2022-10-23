Skip to main content
WATCH: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James

Shaedon Sharpe stole the ball from LeBron James during Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Portland Trail Blazers were in California taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon.

During the game, rookie Sheldon Sharpe stole the ball from LeBron James and took it to the other end for a layup.

The video was shared on Twitter by the Trail Blazers. 

The Trail Blazers won the game by a score of 106-104, so they now advance to 3-0 on the new season, while the Lakers are 0-3.

Sharpe finished the game with four points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

He was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

Coming out of high school, ESPN ranked him as a five-star recruit.

However, he did not end up playing for the Kentucky Wildcats in college.

In his first game in the NBA, he had 12 points on 3-3 shooting from the three-point range in a win over the Sacramento Kings.

He has loads of potential, so he could end up being a cornerstone for the Trail Blazers.

As for the Lakers, they are now off to a terrible start to the new season.

Last season, they went just 33-49, but they do not appear to be any better this season.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

He is off to an excellent start to the year, but the rest of the team will need to step up.

The Trail Blazers will now host the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, while the Lakers will visit the Nuggets on Wednesday in Colorado. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

