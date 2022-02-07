"He Looks Like He Doesn't Care" Here's What Skip Bayless Said About This Nets Star

The Brooklyn Nets are having a rough last few weeks as the team has lost eight games in a row, and fallen all the way to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-24 on the season.

James Harden has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries recently, and there have also been a lot of trade rumors circulating about his future in Brooklyn.

On Monday's episode of FS1's Undisputed, Skip Bayless spoke about Harden, and a clip fo what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the show's Twitter account.

"He just looks wrong to me," Bayless said on Undisputed. "He looks like he doesn't care."

The Nets have rarely had Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the floor together.

