Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Suns Game
    Publish date:

    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out (rest) for the game between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
    Author:

    Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out (rest) for the game between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.

    The Washington Wizards are in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without their starting point guard.  

    Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for rest, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Wizards come into the game with a 15-14 record in their first 29 games of the season. 

    They lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season, but that roster was a lot different than the one they have now. 

    As for the Suns, they made the NBA Finals last season and come into the game with the second best record in the entire NBA at 22-5. 

    They only trail the Golden State Warriors by a half-game. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17172483_168388303_lowres
    News

    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    3 minutes ago
    Klay Thompson suffers an ACL injury during the 2019 NBA finals.
    Injuries

    Stanford Study Breaks Down Impact of ACL Injuries on NBA Players

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17349100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Given An Update On Zach LaVine

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted After Breaking The Three-Point Record

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15898181_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Knox Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17365722_168388303_lowres
    News

    3 Players The New York Knicks Should Trade For

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Steph Curry

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17129756_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jalen Smith's Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    1 hour ago