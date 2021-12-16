Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Suns Game

The Washington Wizards are in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without their starting point guard.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for rest, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards come into the game with a 15-14 record in their first 29 games of the season.

They lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season, but that roster was a lot different than the one they have now.

As for the Suns, they made the NBA Finals last season and come into the game with the second best record in the entire NBA at 22-5.

They only trail the Golden State Warriors by a half-game.

