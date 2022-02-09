Joe Ingles Has Reportedly Been Traded

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a three-team trade (see tweets below).

According to Wojnarowski, the Jazz get Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will get Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick and the Blazers will get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughs and a second-round pick, according to Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also adds that Ingles, who is out for the season due to an ACL tear, could return to the Jazz in the future because he is a free agent this offseason.

The Jazz are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.

They are just 4-6 in their last ten games, but have won their last three games.

Last season, they were the top seed in the Western Conference, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

They are led by All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and they have a very deep roster.

They will ultimately be judged by how they do in the postseason, and not based on their success in the regular season.

As for the Spurs, they are in a rebuilding mode and are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference 20-34.

Lastly, the Trail Blazers are totally reshaping their roster, and have been the busiest team over the last few days making several different big roster moves.

They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-34 record.