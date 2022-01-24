Spurs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers
The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Texas on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Spurs against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Spurs come into Sunday as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-29 record in 46 games.
The only two teams in the conference that they are ahead of are the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After years of being a contender, the Spurs are clearly in a rebuilding mode as a franchise.
As for the 76ers, they come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-19 record in 45 games played.
