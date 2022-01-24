Skip to main content
Spurs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

Spurs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Texas on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.     

The full lineup for the Spurs against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Spurs come into Sunday as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-29 record in 46 games. 

The only two teams in the conference that they are ahead of are the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After years of being a contender, the Spurs are clearly in a rebuilding mode as a franchise.  

As for the 76ers, they come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-19 record in 45 games played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17513735_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

20 seconds ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17543171_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

13 minutes ago
USATSI_13944666_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17135312_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17063592_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Cam Reddish Said About Tom Thibodeau

15 minutes ago
USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted About His Injury In The Clippers-Knicks Game

16 minutes ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted During The Rams-Bucs Game

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Status For Nets-Timberwolves Game

30 minutes ago