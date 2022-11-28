Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Post After Getting A Technical Foul

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors picked up their third straight win when they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Steph Curry is off to a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season, and he finished his afternoon with 25 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes of playing time.

With 28 seconds left in the game, Curry was on the sideline celebrating a three-pointer that Donte DiVincenzo made, and the official called him for a technical foul.

After the game, the two-time MVP made a post to Instagram with a clip of what happened.

Curry captioned his post: "I’ll take the fine! Good win Dubs!"

The post has over 540,000 likes and over 2,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

Getting a technical foul for celebrating his teammate (with the game already out of reach) was puzzling.

That being said, the fact that Curry made an Instagram post and had fun with it made for good content.

If a player has less than five technical fouls on the season, the fine is $2,000, according to the NBA's website.

Curry will make over $48 million this season (from the Warriors), so the fine shouldn't be a big deal.

With the victory, the Warriors improved to 11-10 in their first 21 games and are now 7-3 in their last ten games.

Currently, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference, but they are only 3.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.