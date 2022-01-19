Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.      

The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.     

Steph Curry, who missed Sunday's loss in Minnesota against the Timberwolves, will be back in the lineup against the Pistons. 

Coming into the game, the Warriors and Pistons could not be in more of a different place in the standings. 

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-12 record in 43 games. 

As for the Pistons, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA, and the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference at 10-32 in 42 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15598922_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

just now
USATSI_17458537_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Kyrie Irving's Interaction With A Fan

8 minutes ago
USATSI_11474930_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Star Announced His Retirement On Instagram

23 minutes ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bulls

2 hours ago
USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Tuesday

2 hours ago
USATSI_17334731_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Tuesday

3 hours ago
USATSI_17521821_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Lost To The Cavs

4 hours ago
USATSI_16897504_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Knicks Game

4 hours ago
USATSI_17520701_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The 76ers

4 hours ago