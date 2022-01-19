Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pistons
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Steph Curry, who missed Sunday's loss in Minnesota against the Timberwolves, will be back in the lineup against the Pistons.
Coming into the game, the Warriors and Pistons could not be in more of a different place in the standings.
The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-12 record in 43 games.
As for the Pistons, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA, and the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference at 10-32 in 42 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.