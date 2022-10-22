How Did He Do It? Watch Steph Curry's Miraculous Finish

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center on Friday evening, and so far, the Nuggets have been in total control.

At halftime, the score is 70-52 in favor of the Nuggets.

However, the Warriors do have a bright spot in the fact that Steph Curry has 13 points and had a miraculous finish at the rim in the first half.

Curry is the best shooter in the history of the NBA, but he is also very elite at handling the ball and finishing at the rim.

The Warriors are currently 1-0 after they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of the season by a score of 123-109.

Curry went off for 33 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the win.

Even at 34 years old, he is still on top of his game and arguably one of the five best players in the world.

The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

In addition to being a four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP, he won his first Finals MVP.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 0-1 after getting blown out by the Utah Jazz (123-102) on their home floor on Wednesday evening.

Therefore, it's no surprise that they have dominated this game so far.

The Nuggets are also back playing against the Warriors after getting eliminated by them in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this past season (in five games).