Steph Curry's New Profile Picture On Twitter Is Hilarious

Steph Curry changed his profile picture on Twitter to a photo of Klay Thompson, and the hilarious photo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

News came out on Saturday that Thompson will make his season debut on Sunday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After multiple injuries, this will be the first game that Thompson has played in since the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors have missed the postseason in each of the last two years that Thompson has been out.

However, in the five years before that, they went to the NBA Finals every year, won three championships and Thompson made the All-Star game in all five seasons.

Curry and Thompson form one of the greatest duos in the history of the NBA, and certainly the best pair of shooters to ever share the floor.

