Steph Curry's Bold Quote After The Warriors Won The West

Steph Curry spoke to TNT after the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night by a score of 120-110 to beat the Dallas Mavericks and win their series 4-1. 

They are now the champions of the 2022 Western Conference, and will head to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat. 

Steph Curry was named the Western Conference Finals MVP, and afterwards he spoke to Ernie Johnson of TNT. 

Curry finished his night with 15 points and nine assists. 

He is a two-time MVP and three-time NBA Champion. 

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals, which no other team in the NBA has done during that time span. 

As for the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics have a 3-2 lead over the Heat, so they can close it out in Game 6 back in Boston on Friday night. 

If not, the two teams will play a Game 7 in Florida. 

