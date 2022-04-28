Steph Curry's Final Status For Game 5

Steph Curry will officially return to the starting lineup for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and Steph curry will make his return to the lineup.

The three-time NBA Champion had been out with a foot injury since March 16 before returning to action in Game 1 of the series.

However, even though he had playing phenomenal, they brought him off the bench in the first four games of the series.

This will be his first time back in the lineup since before he got injured.

The Warriors have a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets, and had a chance to sweep them in Game 4 in Colorado.

However, the Nuggets were able to keep the series alive, and end a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs that dated back to last season when they were swept by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

This is the first time in two seasons that the Warriros are back in the playoffs.

A win on Wednesday will advance the Warriors to the second-round.