Steph Curry's Viral Tweet Before Heat-Warriors Game

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Miami Heat in California, and before the game, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry sent out a tweet.

Curry: "Lock in! #DubNation"

The post has over 7,000 likes in less than one hour.

Curry and the Warriors come into the game against the Heat with a 2-2 record in their first four games of the season.

They are coming off a tough loss against the Phoenix Suns (134-105) in Arizona on Tuesday evening.

Curry is off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 season averaging 30.2 points per contest on 44.4% shooting from the three-point range.

The Warriors have wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, and their two losses came against the Denver Nuggets and Suns.

Last season, the Warriors won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

As for the Heat, they also come into the game with a mediocre record to start the new year.

They are 2-3 in their first five games, but they are coming off a big blowout win (119-98) over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening in Oregon.

Last season, they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and made it all the way to the Conference Finals.

However, they lost to the Celtics in a Game 7 on their home floor in Florida.

Both the Heat and Warriors will more than likely be contenders once again this season.