Stephen Curry Has No Desire To Leave The Warriors Anytime Soon

The journey back to the top of the NBA for the Golden State Warriors has definitely been quite an adventure, but just like they were at the end of the 2014-15 season, the Warriors are NBA champions once again.

The only difference this time around is that this is their fourth championship since the start of the 2014-15 season, putting Golden State in elite company with some of the other greatest dynasties in not only NBA history, but in all of professional sports.

Really only needing to win Finals MVP to complete his career trophy case, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics just over a month, winning this series in six games and claiming the illustrious Finals MVP award.

Partying and enjoying this championship all offseason long, Curry and his wife Ayesha were invited to throw out the first pitch at the Oakland Athletics game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon in Oakland.

Following this honor pre-game, Steph made his way up to the broadcast booth and not only talked about the team’s recent championship, but where he stands in his career and what the future holds.

“I just finished up my thirteenth year and to say I have played for one team my entire career and also to say between ten years in Oakland and the last three years in San Francisco, I can say how special this place is,” Curry said. “But also, there is a huge need here and we can really kind of tackle some of those challenges and do it in a meaningful way.

“Honestly, I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home and even thinking about when basketball is done, eventually that will happen, that I will still have roots here.”

Stephen Curry turned 34-years-old in March and while many would be nearing the end of the line at this point in their career, Curry seems to be entering the second prime of his career.

Playing in 64 regular season games during the Warriors’ 2021-22 championship season, Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and shot 43.7% from the floor, 38.0% from three-point range. His 285 made three-pointers this past year ranked first in the league, leading Buddy Hield by 23 makes, and one of these three-pointers ended up breaking Ray Allen’s record for the most threes made in NBA history, making Steph Curry the NBA’s best shooter of all-time.

Putting together a remarkable playoff run and still being one of the best players in the league right now, it does not appear that Curry nor the Warriors will be going anywhere anytime soon.