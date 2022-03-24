Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Grizzlies

Steve Nash spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Wednesday night by a score of 132-120.  

After the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.     

Kyrie Irving went off for 43 points and eight assists, while Kevin Durant had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.  

The Nets fell to 38-35 on the season in the 73 games that they have played so far. 

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

As for the Grizzlies, they improved to 50-23, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference. 

