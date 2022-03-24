Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Grizzlies
Steve Nash spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Wednesday night by a score of 132-120.
After the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.
Kyrie Irving went off for 43 points and eight assists, while Kevin Durant had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
The Nets fell to 38-35 on the season in the 73 games that they have played so far.
They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
As for the Grizzlies, they improved to 50-23, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.