Kevin Durant's Viral Post On X About Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama is coming off an outstanding rookie season.
The 20-year-old came into the league with a lot of hype, and has lived up to the high expectations through his first 71 career games.
Last week, the San Antonio Spurs star was named as the 2024 Rookie of The Year.
Via NBA Communications: "Victor Wembanyama received all 99 first-place votes from a media panel, making him the first unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season."
Following the big announcement, Fanatics posted a video of Wembanyama.
Via Fanatics: "We figured a historic rookie season deserved some historic Rookie of the Year surprises. Congrats, @Wemby."
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant then quoted the post, and his post got over 33,000 likes and 1.8 million impressions.
Durant wrote: "congrats @wemby"
Durant won the Rookie of The Year Award in 2008, and is one of the best players of all time.
He finished this past season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
However, the Suns got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs (by the Minnesota Timberwolves).
Wembanyama finished his first season in the NBA with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.
The Spurs are in rebuilding mode, so they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.