Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder
The Phoenix Suns are in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday night.
For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
Meanwhile, their injury report for the game can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
Dario Saric, Chris Paul, Frank Kaminsky and Cameron Payne have all been ruled out.
Coming into the night, the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 48-10 record, which has them as the top seed in the Western Conference.
The next closest team is the Golden State Warriors, who are 6.5 games behind the Suns for the top spot.
