    December 4, 2021
    Suns Starting Lineup Without Devin Booker Against The Warriors
    The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
    The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday evening.  

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Suns will be without their top scorer in Devin Booker, who is out for the game with a hamstring injury. 

    He got injured when the Suns played the Warriors earlier in the week on Tuesday in Arizona. 

    The Suns won that game 104-96. 

    Coming into the game on Friday, the Suns are coming off of a win over the Detroit Pistons which was their 18th win in a row.  

    They are 19-3, which is the best record in the NBA. 

    Meanwhile. the Warriors are 18-3 to start the season, and have not even had Klay Thompson or James Wiseman play in any game yet.  

