Suns Starting Lineup Without Devin Booker Against The Warriors
The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday evening.
The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Suns will be without their top scorer in Devin Booker, who is out for the game with a hamstring injury.
He got injured when the Suns played the Warriors earlier in the week on Tuesday in Arizona.
The Suns won that game 104-96.
Coming into the game on Friday, the Suns are coming off of a win over the Detroit Pistons which was their 18th win in a row.
They are 19-3, which is the best record in the NBA.
Meanwhile. the Warriors are 18-3 to start the season, and have not even had Klay Thompson or James Wiseman play in any game yet.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.