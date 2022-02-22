Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The All-Star Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) posted photos to Instagram after the All-Star Game.
Team LeBron won the All-Star game against Team Durant on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio, by a score of 163-160.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was on Team LeBron, and the two-time MVP had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the game.
Afterwards, the Milwaukee Bucks star posted photos to Instagram, which can be seen embedded below.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will resume action on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin.
On the season, the Bucks are 36-24 in 60 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 20-11 in the 31 games that they have played at home.
Last season they won the NBA Championship.
