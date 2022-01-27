Nets And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets will be without their big-three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant for the game.

They are coming off of a 106-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

As for the Nuggets, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have a 25-21 record in 46 games played.

