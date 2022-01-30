Nets And Warriors Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are facing off at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Saturday evening and both teams have announced their starting lineups for the game.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full starting lineup for the Warriors can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game at 29-19 in the 48 games that they have played, and they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will have Kyrie Irving for the game, because the game is on the road.

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference at 36-13 in 49 games.

