Kevin Durant's Status For Thunder-Nets Game
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center in New York on Thursday night, but for the game they will be without their best player.
The Nets are coming off of a win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and so they will give Kevin Durant a day of rest on Thursday.
The status of Durant for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets have played 40 games this season, and they are 26-14, which is the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
The win over the Bulls got them within 1.5 games of the first seed.
As for the Thunder, they come into the game 13-27 in 40 games played.
