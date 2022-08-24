The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Not Interested In Dwight Howard Or Carmelo Anthony

Skip to main content
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Brooklyn Nets are not interested in Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard. Both former All-Stars played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Brooklyn Nets are not interested in Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard.  

Scotto: "Despite separate reports about the Nets considering Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony as free agent additions, Brooklyn doesn’t have interest in adding either veteran currently, HoopsHype has learned."

Both Howard and Anthony played on the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range, and Howard put up 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The two players are former superstars. 

Anthony is a ten-time NBA All-Star, and the best years of his career came when he played for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. 

Meanwhile, Howard is an eight-time NBA All-Star, and the best years of his career came with the Orlando Magic. 

Anthony is 38-years-old and Howard is 36-years-old, so they are just role players who come off the bench at this point in their careers. 

Last season, the Lakers finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

As for the Nets, they did not do too much better.

They were the seventh seed in the EasternConference, but they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

Both the Nets and the Lakers had been expected to be a contender to win the NBA Championship in 2022.

Yet, neither team even won a single playoff games, which was a huge surprise to everyone. 

