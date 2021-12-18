The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing Shaquille Harrison

Publish date:
The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Former Chicago Bulls Star
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Shaquille Harrison. The point guard has spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Shaquille Harrison to a ten-day contract.
The report from Haynes can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Harrison has spent time in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, and is 28-years-old.
His best season came in 2019 when he played over 19 minutes per game for the Bulls and averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
He also averaged 1.2 steals per game that season, and is a very good defender.
The Nets are currently on a four-game winning streak and are 21-8 on the season in their first 29 games.
They are the top team in the Eastern Conference holding the first seed.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.