The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing Shaquille Harrison

    December 18, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Former Chicago Bulls Star
    According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Shaquille Harrison. The point guard has spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.
    According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Shaquille Harrison to a ten-day contract.

    The report from Haynes can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.  

    Harrison has spent time in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, and is 28-years-old. 

    His best season came in 2019 when he played over 19 minutes per game for the Bulls and averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. 

    He also averaged 1.2 steals per game that season, and is a very good defender. 

    The Nets are currently on a four-game winning streak and are 21-8 on the season in their first 29 games.  

    They are the top team in the Eastern Conference holding the first seed. 

