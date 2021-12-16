Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Former New York Knicks Star
    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Langston Galloway. The shooting guard began his career with the New York Knicks, and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.
    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Langston Galloway, and the report from Wojnarowski can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

    Galloway has played for the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and was on the Phoenix Suns last season who made the NBA Finals.  

    He is 30-years-old and in his eighth NBA season.  

    During his rookie season in 2015 with the Knicks he averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. 

    He also had a season with the Pistons in 2020 where he averaged 10.3 points per game and shot 40% from the three-point range. 

    The Nets are 20-8 on the season in their first 28 games, and are the top team in the Eastern Conference.  

    The team is dealing with five players in health and safety protocols right now.  

