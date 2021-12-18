The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing James Ennis

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran Player
    Publish date:

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran Player

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing James Ennis. The veteran has played for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.
    Author:

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing James Ennis. The veteran has played for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing veteran James Ennis.    

    The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.   

    Ennis is 31-years-old and has played for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans, over a seven-year career.  

    This will be his eighth NBA season.   

    Right now, the Nets are the top team in the Eastern Conference, and have an impressive 21-8 record in their first 29 games of the season. 

    Kevin Durant has been playing some of the best basketball of his future Hall of Fame career.

    Last season the Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15801173_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing James Ennis

    just now
    USATSI_13698741_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing Shaquille Harrison

    40 seconds ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Released A Big Update About Klay Thompson

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
    News

    Skip Bayless Responds To Kevin Durant's Tweet

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Massive News About Kyrie Irving

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_16005575_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Knicks' Immanuel Quickley

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_16839890_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: What's Going On With Zion Williamson?

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17370714_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
    News

    Update Reported About The Return Of Warriors' Klay Thompson

    15 hours ago