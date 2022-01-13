Watch Lonzo Ball's Amazing Lob To Zach LaVine
Lonzo Ball threw a great lob to Zach LaVine during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Chicago Bulls in Illinois 138-112 on Wednesday night.
However, in the first quarter (before the game got out of hand for the Bulls), Lonzo Ball threw an amazing lob to Zach LaVine, who dunked the ball.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.
Even with the loss, the Bulls still hold the top spot in the conference over the Nets by 1.5 games.
The Bulls are 27-12 in 39 games played, while the Nets have played 40 games and are 26-14.
Currently, the Bulls have a long playoff drought of four seasons, but that appears as if it will change this season.
As for the Nets, they are expected to a be a team who is competing for titles.
