The Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce The Signings Of Two Veterans
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the signings of Shaquille Harrison and James Ennis.
Both veterans are being signed to ten-day contracts, and the announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account.
Harrison is 28-years-old and has played for the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.
Ennis is 31-years-old and has played for the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons.
The Nets are 21-8 in their first 29 games of the 2021-22 NBA season, and are the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Last season they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7.
On Saturday evening they will host the Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
