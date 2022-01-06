Skip to main content
Nets Injury Report On Wednesday Night

Nets Injury Report On Wednesday Night

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game in Indianapolis against the Pacers, and the full report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nets.

LaMarcus Aldridge was originally listed as questionable for the game, and Joe Harris was ruled out.  

The Nets later announced that Aldridge is available, so the only player on their injury report is Harris. 

Coming into the game, the Nets are 23-12 in 35 games this season, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.  

On Wednesday they will also have All-Star guard Kyrie Irving for the first time all season as he is making his season debut. 

He joins a starting lineup that already features two former league MVP's in James Harden and Kevin Durant. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17134459_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Injury Report On Wednesday Night

18 seconds ago
USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup With Kyrie Irving Back

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

25 minutes ago
USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Many Minutes Kyrie Irving Will Play On Wednesday

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

38 minutes ago
USATSI_16476821_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

38 minutes ago
USATSI_17322953_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards And Rockets Starting Lineups

46 minutes ago
USATSI_17095967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Mavs Game

57 minutes ago
USATSI_17365722_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Damian Lillard's Status For Heat-Trail Blazers Game

58 minutes ago