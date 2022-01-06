Nets Injury Report On Wednesday Night

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game in Indianapolis against the Pacers, and the full report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nets.

LaMarcus Aldridge was originally listed as questionable for the game, and Joe Harris was ruled out.

The Nets later announced that Aldridge is available, so the only player on their injury report is Harris.

Coming into the game, the Nets are 23-12 in 35 games this season, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday they will also have All-Star guard Kyrie Irving for the first time all season as he is making his season debut.

He joins a starting lineup that already features two former league MVP's in James Harden and Kevin Durant.

