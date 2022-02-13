Nets Starting Lineup Against The Heat

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Right now, the Nets are in a massive slump.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak, and have fallen all the way down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record.

At one point this season, they had been the top seed in the east.

As for the Heat, they come into the game as the top seed in the east with a 36-20 record in 56 games.

They are on a four-game winning streak, and have won seven out of their last ten games.

