Nets Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season. 

At one point this season, they had been the first seed in the conference, but they went on an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break. 

They have lost their last three games, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

In the 33 games that they have played on the road away from Brooklyn they are 19-14. 

