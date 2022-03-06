Nets Starting Lineup Against The Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.
At one point this season, they had been the first seed in the conference, but they went on an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break.
They have lost their last three games, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
In the 33 games that they have played on the road away from Brooklyn they are 19-14.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.