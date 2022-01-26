Skip to main content
Nets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets will have James Harden, but they will be without fellow superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. 

Coming into the game, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record in 46 games played. 

They are tied in the standings with the Chicago Bulls, and one-game behind the Miami Heat for the first seed.

While they are still one of the best teams in the NBA, they have had to deal with a lot of their best players in and out of the lineup. 

