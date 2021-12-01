Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Knicks
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks.
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game in Brooklyn at Barclays Center against the New York Kicks. 

    The full lineup for the Nets for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account from FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Nets have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 14-6 in their first 20 games, which is good for the number one seed. 

    They have played without Kyrie Irving every game this season, but Kevin Durant and James Harden have led the way to keep them as one of the elite teams in the NBA. 

    As for the Knicks, they come into the game after beating the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, and are 11-9 in their first 20 games of the season. 

    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

