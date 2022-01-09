Nets Starting Lineup Against The Spurs
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Nets against the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-13 record in 37 games on the year, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games.
As for the Spurs, they are 15-23 in 38 games, and currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
After years of being one of the best teams in the NBA every season, the Spurs are a young team rebuilding right now.
As for the Nets, they are seen as a contender to win a title this year.
