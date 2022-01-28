Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center, and after the game head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center, and after the game head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.

The Brooklyn Nets have been struggling as of late, and on Wednesday night they fell all the way to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They lost at home to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 124-118, and are now 29-19 on the season in 48 games.  

In their last ten games, they are 4-6, and they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.         

After the loss to the Nuggets, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network. 

"The effort was there, the activity was there and I'm proud of them for that," Nash said to reporters. "And now it's up to us to chip away at the details."  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17554779_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

just now
USATSI_17552736_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About Cam Reddish

1 minute ago
USATSI_17569688_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Bucks

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17570340_168388303_lowres
News

Watch DeMarcus Cousins Get Ejected In Nuggets-Nets Game

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Grizzlies Game

8 minutes ago
USATSI_15953834_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The GIF Kyrie Irving Tweeted

8 minutes ago
USATSI_14243123_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins Is An All-Star

9 minutes ago
USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Willing To Trade These Players

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17449695_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Draymond Green

11 minutes ago