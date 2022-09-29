Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday

The Brooklyn Nets are on their third day of training camp and will play their first preseason game on October 3 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This time of the NBA calendar sees many teams make additions and subtractions at the back end of the roster because teams can carry 20 players on their training camp rosters.

On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.

Lewis: "The #Nets requested waivers on guard Marcus Zegarowski."

The Nets have made several moves with Zegarowski as of late (h/t Hoops Rumors).

The 24-year-old played his college basketball for Creighton, and during his final season, he averaged 15.8 points per contest on over 42% shooting from the three-point range in 29 games.

In 2021, he was the 49th overall pick in the NBA Draft, and this past season he spent in the G League with the Long Island Nets.

In eight regular season games, he averaged 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest on 36.1% shooting from the field.

He also played in 11 Showcase Cup games and averaged 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest on 34.6% shooting from the field.

Based on all of these moves, it will be interesting to see if he returns to Long Island next season.

The Nets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York.