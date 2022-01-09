The Bucks Announce The Signing Of A Former Warriors Player

Skip to main content
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the signing of Jeff Dowtin Jr. He had most recently played for the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract, before signing a 10-day contract with Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the signing of Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a 10-day contract, and the announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

Dowtin had most recently been on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, but was waived on Sunday.  

He has averages of 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in four games this season for the Warriors.  

The 24-year-old played his college basketball at Rhode Island

The Bucks lost their last game to the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Saturday, and are 26-16 on the season, and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 29-9 on the season, and the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns. 

